Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.09. 942,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,969,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day moving average of $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

