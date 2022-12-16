Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 79,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCRT. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of TCRT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 11,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Postma acquired 750,000 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

