Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) vs. Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Critical Survey

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $242.13 million 4.14 -$123.36 million ($1.13) -7.39 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumo Logic.

This table compares Sumo Logic and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -45.31% -28.15% -18.97% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sumo Logic and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 50.70%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Tamino Minerals

(Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.