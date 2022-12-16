Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 478 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $14,966.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 123 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $3,621.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $14,816.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,605,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,525. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.