Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sunworks Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of SUNW opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

