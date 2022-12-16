Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE SGY opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of C$827.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Surge Energy

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

