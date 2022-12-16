Symbol Market Cap Hits $179.68 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $179.68 million and $760,119.22 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.22 or 0.05184595 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00483468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.68 or 0.28645688 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

According to CryptoCompare, "XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy."

