Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($120.00) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €2.05 ($2.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €105.05 ($110.58). The company had a trading volume of 324,570 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.05. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

