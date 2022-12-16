Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $411,200.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76.

Synaptics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $296.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

