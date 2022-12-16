Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,209.40 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $774,384.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,206 shares of company stock worth $3,633,325 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

