Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.10

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $71.97 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00609431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00286620 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 694,858,611 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

