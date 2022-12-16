TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TAGOF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.