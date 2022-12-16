Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.11, but opened at $68.54. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources shares last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 2,875 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $293,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

