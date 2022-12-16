TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after acquiring an additional 513,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after acquiring an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

