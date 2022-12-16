TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TeamViewer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TeamViewer Price Performance

Shares of TMVWY opened at $6.35 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

