TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.