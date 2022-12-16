Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

XEL opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

