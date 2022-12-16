Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 159,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

