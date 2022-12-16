Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

