Telemus Capital LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,935 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 139,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after acquiring an additional 940,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.59 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.