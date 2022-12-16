Tellor Price Reaches $12.04 (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and $11.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $12.04 or 0.00072130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,567 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
