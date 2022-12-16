Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.97 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and $8.97 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $13.57 or 0.00080165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001967 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.95 or 0.05270370 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00486323 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.99 or 0.28814861 BTC.
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,567 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
