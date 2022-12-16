Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Temenos Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

