Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,231. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

