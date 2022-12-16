Terran Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $611,515.40 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00008694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.20 million and $611,515.40 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

