Terry J. Rosen Sells 13,043 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
