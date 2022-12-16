Terry J. Rosen Sells 13,043 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

