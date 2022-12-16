The Debt Box (DEBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $11.80 or 0.00070903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $1.66 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.

