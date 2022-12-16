The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,983,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 330.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lottery in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Stock Performance

Shares of LTRCF remained flat at 3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lottery has a 52-week low of 2.43 and a 52-week high of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.70.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.