The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 841,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,125. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

