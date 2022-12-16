The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Decreased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Southern makes up 2.6% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $68.61. 68,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

