The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,613. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

