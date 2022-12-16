Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.91 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $238.92 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00074640 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00053305 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008949 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022501 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004874 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.
