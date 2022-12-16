Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 6.1 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.94. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

