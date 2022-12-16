Tiaa Fsb Acquires 17,348 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,932 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

