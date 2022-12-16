Tiaa Fsb Buys 40,735 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,836,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
MDYV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.01.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
