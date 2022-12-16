Tiaa Fsb Buys 40,735 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,836,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.