Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,139 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $182,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

VOT stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.47. 4,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

