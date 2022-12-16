Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,741 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $108,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

