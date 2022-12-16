Tiaa Fsb Has $131.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $131,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $525,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $179.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

