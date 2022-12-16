Tiaa Fsb Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

