Tiaa Fsb Has $454.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.01% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $454,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,415. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

