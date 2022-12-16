Tiaa Fsb Has $55.78 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,839 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 72,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $669,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,975 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

