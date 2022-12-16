Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.05. 15,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,713. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

