Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

TIRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,895. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

