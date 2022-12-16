Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,368 shares of company stock valued at $181,266. 26.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.81. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

