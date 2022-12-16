Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $478,527. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 183,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

