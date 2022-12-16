TL Private Wealth Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467,933 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.