TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$132.14 and traded as high as C$141.22. TMX Group shares last traded at C$139.27, with a volume of 77,840 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.78.
TMX Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.
TMX Group Announces Dividend
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.