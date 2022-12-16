TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$132.14 and traded as high as C$141.22. TMX Group shares last traded at C$139.27, with a volume of 77,840 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.78.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

About TMX Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.