Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 20th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,128. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,951. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $152,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.