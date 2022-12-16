Torah Network (VP) Price Tops $8.19

Torah Network (VP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Torah Network token can now be bought for $8.19 or 0.00048140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Torah Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $54.37 million and $102,376.71 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 8.12843842 USD and is up 11.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90,419.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

