Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.05

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.45). Totally shares last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 305,907 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3,350.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

